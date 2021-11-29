Salma Hayek was a finalist for the role of Trinity, but failed the exercise test

As it turned out, Salma Hayek was one of four finalists for the role of Trinity in the first part of The Matrix, but failed on a physical endurance test. She spoke about this in an interview with “Red Table Talk” Jada Pinkett Smith, who was also a contender for the role, but played Niobe.

There were four finalists. On-screen tests and many auditions were left behind; for the sake of staging the stunts, they even brought coaches from Asia. “It’s all the fault of the physical test. I am flexible and agile, but I am lazy. I never really went to the gym, and then they said: “You have to run!” I say: “Where?” I could never even make a circle around the room, ”said Hayek.

When Pinkett Smith entered the room, Hayek was impressed by her form. “She was so good! It was just a shame! She was fit, focused, prepared. She really could. And she was so graceful. I just looked at this woman and thought: This is who I want to become when I grow up, ”Hayek jokes.

As a result, Carrie-Anne Moss got the role of Trinity, but Hayek and Pinkett Smith are glad that she played the character. In their opinion, the caste is great and Moss is the perfect Trinity.

Jada Pinkett Smith will return to her role as Niobe in The Matrix Part 4, which is slated to premiere on December 22, 2021.