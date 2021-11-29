SBU announced the investigation of the case of the preparation of the seizure of power in Ukraine – RBK

According to the department, the citizens of Russia and Ukraine were preparing to seize state power in the country. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received information about a coup d’etat planned for December 1

Photo: Mikhail Palinchak / TASS



The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating a criminal case on the preparation by individual citizens of Russia and Ukraine of actions to seize power in the country, according to the agency’s website.

“Production is open under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – on the fact of preparation by individual citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation of actions with the aim of seizing state power. The progress of the investigation will be reported later, ”the SBU said.

Earlier, on November 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had information about an impending coup attempt with the participation of Russians.

He referred to audio recordings in which representatives of Russia and Ukraine are allegedly discussing the participation of businessman Rinat Akhmetov in the conspiracy. The businessman himself is not on the tape. Zelensky believed that they wanted to set up the businessman, dragging him into the war against Ukraine.