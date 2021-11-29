https://ria.ru/20211129/ukraina-1761348886.html

SBU investigates attempts to seize power in Ukraine

SBU investigates attempts to seize power in Ukraine

The SBU has opened a criminal case on the preparation by Ukrainian and Russian citizens of the seizure of power in Ukraine, the press service of the department reported. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The SBU has opened a criminal case on the preparation by Ukrainian and Russian citizens of the seizure of power in Ukraine, the press service of the department reported. “The Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine is carrying out a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings for the commission of actions aimed at seizing state power,” the SBU website says. The ministry will inform about the progress of the investigation. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received information about a coup d’etat planned for December 1. According to the head of state, businessman Rinat Akhmetov was also involved in the coup. At the same time, Zelensky said that Russians and Ukrainians were involved in this.

