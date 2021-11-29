https://ria.ru/20211129/ukraina-1761348886.html
SBU investigates attempts to seize power in Ukraine
SBU is investigating attempts to seize power in Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
SBU investigates attempts to seize power in Ukraine
The SBU has opened a criminal case on the preparation by Ukrainian and Russian citizens of the seizure of power in Ukraine, the press service of the department reported. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T20: 55
2021-11-29T20: 55
2021-11-29T21: 16
in the world
Ukraine
security service of ukraine
Russia
rinat akhmetov
Vladimir Zelensky
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152199/48/1521994846_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfcf2ad5dd569c053282eab4246bd4de.jpg
KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The SBU has opened a criminal case on the preparation by Ukrainian and Russian citizens of the seizure of power in Ukraine, the press service of the department reported. “The Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine is carrying out a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings for the commission of actions aimed at seizing state power,” the SBU website says. The ministry will inform about the progress of the investigation. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received information about a coup d’etat planned for December 1. According to the head of state, businessman Rinat Akhmetov was also involved in the coup. At the same time, Zelensky said that Russians and Ukrainians were involved in this.
https://ria.ru/20211128/zelenskiy-1761099633.html
Ukraine
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152199/48/1521994846_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c3be544c96b01be62772a198ad36640.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, ukrainian security service, russia, rinat akhmetov, vladimir zelensky
SBU investigates attempts to seize power in Ukraine