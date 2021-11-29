SBU reported on investigation into the seizure of power in Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced that it was investigating the seizure of power in the country by citizens of Ukraine and Russia. This was reported in press service departments.

“The production was opened upon preparation by individual citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation of actions with the aim of seizing state power. The progress of the investigation will be reported later, ”the message says.

Formerly the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky statedthat the special services had notified him that a coup d’etat was planned in the country on December 1. According to him, the Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov is presumably involved in the coup, and “billions of dollars are allocated for the event.” A number of Western media outlets presented this information as preparations for a putsch in the country.

Akhmetov later named the lie of the words of the Ukrainian leader about his participation in the preparation of the coup. According to him, he will continue “to defend democracy, economy and freedom of speech in Ukraine as a citizen of Ukraine, the largest investor, taxpayer and employer in the country.”