Scientists have warned of the dangers of Christmas trees

New Year trees can fall on people due to strong winds, and festive decorations can catch fire, warned in the All-Russian Scientific Research
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. New Year trees can fall on people due to strong winds, and festive decorations can light up, warned at the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies. “Every year” … ” with the fall of weakly fortified large-format decorations and firs on them due to wind loads or icing, fires of such structures, as well as due to violation of safety requirements when handling pyrotechnics, “- said in a message on the website of the All-Russian Research Institute of Civil Engineering. last year in Vologda, Voronezh, Vladivostok, Ivanovo, Irkutsk, Kostroma, Petrozavodsk, Ryazan, St. Petersburg. The institute recommended the local authorities to check the festive decorations.
