Selena Gomez Launches Mental Health Center

Selena Gomez, along with her mom Mandy Tifi and Danielle Pearson, founded a mental health media company.

“Mental health is something that is very close to me. It is imperative that there is a place where people can come together and understand that they are not alone on their journey to mental health, ”Selena said.

Gomez’s openness in the fight for mental health has attracted millions of fans. Now she is channeling her influence on businesses that will help many people speak up and feel heard and understood.

Wondermind is a new media platform designed to help people communicate and share their mental health experiences. It also offers a space for people to turn to for support. The company officially kicks off in February 2022 and will offer both a daily newsletter, a weekly podcast, and hands-on components (magazines or meditations).

“We each had our own struggles for mental health, and we realized that there was no space where people could come together to explore, discuss and manage their feelings. So we created it, ”the three founders of the project said in a statement.

Text: Anna Girnyk