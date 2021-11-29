Selena Gomez Launches Mental Health Support Platform

Celebrity is committed to helping those in need

American singer Selena Gomez has launched a media platform to support mental health. On such an initiative, the artist will work with her mother Mendy Tifi and the founder of the women’s publication The Newsette Danielle Pearson. Writes about this Hypebae.

“Mental health is something that is very close to me. It’s so important to have a place where people can come together and understand that they are not alone on their journey to mental health, ”shared Selena Gomez.

The artist had to go through a difficult period due to an incurable illness and problems in her personal life. And then she concentrated on her inner state and began to devote more time and energy to her psychological health. Now Selena Gomez wants to support others in their difficult times. On the Wondermind platform, people will be able to communicate, share their stories and support each other.

“We each had our own struggles for mental health, and we realized that there was no place yet for people to gather, explore, discuss and manage their feelings. And we created it, ”said Selena Gomez.

WonderMind is slated to launch in 2022.

