Selena Gomez voted Person of the Year

The famous People edition named the names of the celebrities who received the title of “Person of the Year”. The list also includes the American singer Selena Gomez. She earned her title of celebrity not only for her musical success, but also for her civic position.

The publication highlighted the importance of Selena Gomez’s participation in protests against police brutality against black people and her call to vote in the presidential election. The singer has supported the Black Lives Matter movement and its representatives, transferring her account to the use of Black Lives Matter activist Alicia Garza, as well as Raquel Willis, who supports transgender people.

“It seems to me that the launch of Rare Beauty was not possible three or four years ago. Only now I understand what it is like to be on the other side, to compare myself with someone and try to look one way or another in order to fit into society. To be fair, I must say that I understand a thousand percent of the problems of my clients. This is not easy for all of us, and I want people to just know that they are not alone in their problems, ”explained Selena Gomez.

Also, the whole year, the singer did not hesitate to speak openly about her psychological problems and the depression she experienced. And social media criticism inspired the star to create her own cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

