seven finalists announced – Auto Review

Two weeks after the publication of the list of 39 candidate cars, the European Car of the Year 2022 competition entered the second phase: the shortlist of finalists was announced. It includes seven models, six of which are electric cars: Cupra Born, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Renault Megane E-Tech and Skoda Enyaq iV. The seventh finalist was the new Peugeot 308, which does not yet have an electric version, but a hybrid one.

Interestingly, the Cupra Born hatchback turned out to be among the leaders, although this is just a redesigned Volkswagen ID.3, which was one of the finalists of last year’s competition. The Skoda Enyaq iV crossover is also built on the same modular MEB platform, but at least it has an original body and all-wheel drive versions. And the models Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 that passed to the final are built on the same E-GMP platform and have almost the same equipment. By the way, of the seven finalists, it is this Korean couple that should enter the Russian market in the future, the other five models can not be expected with us.

The winner of the Car of the Year 2022 competition will be announced at the end of February. Initially, the awards ceremony was timed to coincide with the opening of the Geneva Motor Show, but next year this exhibition was canceled, so the organizers of the competition will have to hold the awards at a separate event. Russia is represented in the jury of the Car of the Year competition by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Auto Review Sergey Znaemsky and journalist Vadim Ovsyankin. The winner of the Car of the Year 2021 competition is the Toyota Yaris hatchback.