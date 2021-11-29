https://ria.ru/20211129/gonduras-1761198955.html

Siomara Castro leads Honduras presidential elections

Siomara Castro leads the presidential elections in Honduras – Russia news today

Siomara Castro leads Honduras presidential elections

The candidate for the presidency of Honduras from the Socialist Party of Freedom and Libre Perestroika Siomara Castro gains 53.44% of the votes

MEXICO, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Honduras’ Socialist Party for Freedom and Reconstruction Libre candidate Siomara Castro is gaining 53.44% of the vote in 16% of the minutes, the National Electoral Council told CNE. Castro, the former first lady of Honduras, could on his second try to become the country’s first female president … In Sunday’s elections, according to the results of counting 16.01% of protocols, she is gaining 53.4%, according to data presented at a press conference of the council. Representative of the ruling National Party, Nasri Asfour, gains 34% of the vote.

Honduras

2021

