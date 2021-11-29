Skoda threatens dealers with breaking contracts for higher prices for cars

The shortage of cars allows dealers to increase margins by selling additional equipment along with the car, without which it cannot be bought and which doubles its cost

The automaker Skoda has threatened to break contracts to dealers who inflate prices for cars. In his appeal, the distributor reminds that additional equipment cannot be a prerequisite for the purchase. How did the dealers themselves react to the letter?

Since there was a shortage of cars in the market due to closed borders and a shortage of semiconductors, some dealers, to save the business, tried out a new scheme. The site gives the base cost, but the salon calls out a different price tag, half a million or a million higher. Ekaterina, a resident of Vladivostok, tells how it works:

Skoda was the first to contact its dealers. The distributor reminds about the rights of consumers, that no additional equipment should be obligatory for the client. Possible sanctions are also indicated – up to the unilateral termination of the contract with the dealer. Skoda Auto Russia confirmed the authenticity of the letter to Business FM. But it is unlikely that it will make a great impression on dealers, says Igor Morzharetto, autoexpert, partner of the Avtostat analytical agency:

Igor Morzharetto partner of the analytical agency “Autostat”

It is enough to put yourself in the shoes of a dealer: prices do not rise from a good life, market players say. Yes, the conditional Lada Granta is already approaching the cost of the basic budget Kia Rio and Hyundai Solaris. Yes, the client often cannot refuse the imposed accessories when he saw the desired car in the salon: the deficit strongly affects, there are no alternatives. On the other hand, dealers do not receive the promised deliveries from distributors – but somehow they have to survive, explains Avilon Marketing Director Andrey Kamensky:

Andrey Kamensky Marketing Director “Avilon”

Against the backdrop of a shortage and high prices, motorists remembered about driving cars from Europe. But this idea is now meaningless: prices differ by no more than 5-10%, the road must be laid and customs clearance is required. There is a shortage of cars now throughout Europe, and the borders are closed. Car dealers remain. And even if other suppliers follow Skoda’s example, the model of work will not change immediately, confirms Alexander Kustov, director of dealership business development at the maximum auto holding:

Alexander Kustov Dealer Business Development Director, Maximum Auto Holding SkodaVolkswagen

Russian concerns are also struggling with price hikes from dealers, but with their own methods. UAZ asked to report on such precedents, and AvtoVAZ will include options in the base price and install accessories right at the factory, taking this right from dealers.

