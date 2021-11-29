Soviet limousine of 1973 put up for sale for ₽17.9 million. Photo :: Autonews

A Soviet limousine ZIL-114, which was released in 1973, was put up for sale on the Avto.ru website. For a car with a mileage of 34,000 km, the seller wants to bail out 17.9 million rubles. At the moment, the limousine is located in Moscow. According to the seller, the car was serviced at the factory and has a documented history.

The rear-wheel drive ZIL-114 is equipped with a 7.0-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 303 horsepower. The unit works in conjunction with a three-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration to hundreds takes 13.5 seconds for a Soviet limousine. The maximum speed is 190 km per hour. The announcement indicates that all components and assemblies are operating normally.

ZIL-114 was produced from 1967 to 1978 at the Likhachev plant (ZIL) on a special state order, intended for the country’s top leadership. The limousine was used in government corteges, at parades, and celebrations. In total, 113 copies of the model were collected during this time.

Earlier on the site “Avto.ru” put up for sale a Soviet limousine ZIL-114, which, according to the seller, was created for the Minister of Defense of the USSR Dmitry Ustinov (headed the defense department in 1976-1984). This limousine with a range of only 400 km was estimated at 20,000,000 rubles.