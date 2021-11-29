Strange Mitsuoka Buddy became the brand’s most popular car – Wylsacom

The Japanese company Mitsuoka is engaged in the alteration of production cars for something that vaguely resembles the creations of the British and American auto industry of the middle of the last century. Sounds weird. Yes, and the creations of the company’s engineers look, let’s be frank, too:

All these cars are made in conditionally piece quantities. None of them are hits. Until the company made Mitsuoka Buddy:

Sasha wrote about this car earlier:

Toyota RAV4 turns out to be a small Chevrolet Blazer

On the scale of a large manufacturer, the circulation of this child of vice Toyota RAV4, an old Chevrolet Blazer and Cadillac SRX, when viewed from the rear, is insignificant. Only a thousand orders! But wait, that’s twenty times the original production plan.

Actually, the basis for the car was the same Toyota RAV4 – it seems one of the most boring cars in history. Now it has ceased to be such and has become one of the strangest cars in history.

The price for such joy varies in the equivalent of 3.1 to 3.9 million rubles. If you currently live in Japan and decide to order a car, it will be delivered at the end of 2023. I guess we need to hurry.