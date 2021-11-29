SUV and Pickup – Auto Review

Six months after the first announcement, Mitsubishi revived the Ralliart brand. But so far the “restart” has taken place only in one market – and in a very modest format. We are talking about the Thai market, where Mitsubishi has a very good position. But it is not sports cars that are presented here, but the Pajero Sport Ralliart SUV and the Triton Ralliart pickup (we have it L200). Moreover, the amount of improvements in these machines, to put it mildly, is small.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in the Ralliart version has a rich black decor (grille, rear spoiler, antenna, 18-inch wheels), tinted headlights, red mud flaps, side decals and special floor mats. Only two paint schemes are proposed: white with a black roof and completely black. The SUV is equipped with a standard 2.4 turbodiesel (181 hp) and an eight-speed “automatic”, and the “sportiness” is emphasized by the uncontested rear-wheel drive.

The Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart pickup has about the same set of differences. In addition, the mirror housings, door handles and a plastic insert in the cargo compartment are painted in black. The cars have a 2.5 turbodiesel (128 hp), a five-stage “mechanics” and rear-wheel drive, you can choose a “one-and-a-half” or two-row cab. Prices for the Ralliart versions have not yet been announced, but the surcharge relative to the base versions should be small.

However, this is only the first stage in the revival of the Ralliart brand. Subsequently, the company intends to reintroduce the “Mitsubishi-ness” concept in relation to driving, although specific dates and models have yet to be announced. According to rumors, the first Ralliart model with more serious modifications will be the new generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV crossover. Recall that the Ralliart division was abolished in March 2010 amid the general crisis of Mitsubishi.