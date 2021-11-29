https://ria.ru/20211128/referendum-1761167188.html

Swiss in referendum support introduction of COVID certificates

The Swiss in the referendum spoke in favor of the introduction of COVID-certificates

Swiss in referendum support introduction of COVID certificates

About 62% of Swiss residents during the referendum on Sunday spoke in favor of the legality of the introduction of COVID-certificates, which are issued to all vaccinated

ZURICH (Switzerland), November 28 – RIA Novosti. In a referendum on Sunday, about 62% of Swiss residents voted for the legality of the introduction of COVID certificates, which are issued to all vaccinated, recovered or tested negative for coronavirus, according to the voting results. in March, the federal law “On the legal framework for countering the COVID-19 pandemic”, which expands state financial assistance to enterprises and individuals affected by the pandemic, as well as legally confirms the government’s requirement for COVID certificates. According to the voting results, 61.85% of the population Switzerland supported the initiative, 38.15% were against, while the introduction of vaccination passports was not approved in 2 out of 26 Swiss cantons and half-cantons: more than 51% of the inhabitants of the canton of Schwyz and almost 56% of the population of the half-canton of Appenzell-Innerroden opposed the initiative. passed against the background of an increase in the number of infections in Switzerland, and so the same detection of a new, more dangerous strain of the virus, which was given the name “omicron”. Despite the increase in the number of cases and lockdown of neighboring countries, the Swiss government this week has so far refused to strengthen restrictive measures throughout the country, giving the right to make such decisions to the cantons.

