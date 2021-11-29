https://ria.ru/20211128/referendum-1761167188.html
Swiss in referendum support introduction of COVID certificates
The Swiss in the referendum spoke in favor of the introduction of COVID-certificates – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
Swiss in referendum support introduction of COVID certificates
About 62% of Swiss residents during the referendum on Sunday spoke in favor of the legality of the introduction of COVID-certificates, which are issued to all vaccinated, … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
2021-11-28T19: 36
2021-11-28T19: 36
2021-11-28T20: 25
spread of coronavirus
in the world
Switzerland
health – society
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/39748/78/397487875_0:132:3085:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_13199b619275cced6495ab4274a49461.jpg
ZURICH (Switzerland), November 28 – RIA Novosti. In a referendum on Sunday, about 62% of Swiss residents voted for the legality of the introduction of COVID certificates, which are issued to all vaccinated, recovered or tested negative for coronavirus, according to the voting results. in March, the federal law “On the legal framework for countering the COVID-19 pandemic”, which expands state financial assistance to enterprises and individuals affected by the pandemic, as well as legally confirms the government’s requirement for COVID certificates. According to the voting results, 61.85% of the population Switzerland supported the initiative, 38.15% were against, while the introduction of vaccination passports was not approved in 2 out of 26 Swiss cantons and half-cantons: more than 51% of the inhabitants of the canton of Schwyz and almost 56% of the population of the half-canton of Appenzell-Innerroden opposed the initiative. passed against the background of an increase in the number of infections in Switzerland, and so the same detection of a new, more dangerous strain of the virus, which was given the name “omicron”. Despite the increase in the number of cases and lockdown of neighboring countries, the Swiss government this week has so far refused to strengthen restrictive measures throughout the country, giving the right to make such decisions to the cantons.
https://ria.ru/20211106/zheneva-1757871311.html
https://ria.ru/20211104/astrazeneca-1757687783.html
Switzerland
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/39748/78/397487875_209-0:2876:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_04884f60436cecbe52939d64be5a854e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, switzerland, health – society, coronavirus covid-19
Swiss in referendum support introduction of COVID certificates
The question of whether Swiss citizens support the amendments to the federal law “On the legal framework for countering the COVID-19 pandemic” adopted in March, which expand the state’s financial assistance to enterprises and individuals affected by the pandemic, and also legally confirm the authorities’ demand, was submitted to the referendum. on the availability of COVID certificates.
The Geneva authorities will play a tank trip among the vaccinated from COVID-19
According to the voting results, 61.85% of the Swiss population supported the initiative, 38.15% were against it.
At the same time, the introduction of vaccination passports was not approved in 2 out of 26 Swiss cantons and half-cantons: more than 51% of the inhabitants of the canton of Schwyz and almost 56% of the population of the half-canton of Appenzell-Innerrhoden opposed the initiative.
The referendum was held against the backdrop of an increase in the number of infections in Switzerland, as well as the identification of a new, more dangerous strain of the virus, which was named “omicron”. Despite the increase in the number of cases and lockdown of neighboring countries, the Swiss government this week has so far refused to strengthen restrictive measures throughout the country, giving the right to make such decisions to the cantons.
AstraZeneca Withdraws Swiss Vaccine Approval Application