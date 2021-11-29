Terribly finished with a kitten in Chelyabinsk, the girl turned out to be a “genius child”

In Chelyabinsk, the story of the murder of a residential kitten at the entrance of a residential building received a great response. Local residents demanded to find and punish the culprit. The press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city said that the suspect was detained – it turned out to be a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

According to Znak.com, the girl had severe mental disabilities. Her mother considered the child a “genius child” and transferred to home schooling. The girl studied music: she played the violin, studied with tutors, went to a special school at the university, and also took part in all the Olympiads.

Against the background of high loads, the child developed stress, while the mother knew that the girl was taking out cats and cats from advertisements and cracking down on them. Thus, the girl wanted to show her feelings for her mother and attitude towards her life. “The child had to be urgently taken to a psychiatrist, and she was taken to the violin or demanded to receive another diploma for the Olympiad, although the relatives were afraid of the teenager,” the source said.

Now the girl is placed in a temporary detention center for juvenile criminals. A psychological examination will be carried out. However, due to the age of criminal responsibility for the deed, it will never come.

Judging by the content of public networks and local media, the schoolgirl really subjected the kitten to savage torture. The unfortunate animal was cut into pieces, moreover, over which, moreover, they mocked, and on the doors of the entrance balcony was written “I will kill you.”