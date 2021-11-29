Tesla ditches billion-dollar plant construction subsidies in Berlin

It has long been known that at a new plant in Germany, Tesla will not only assemble electric vehicles, but also produce traction batteries. The launch of mass production of vehicles is constantly postponed due to bureaucratic nuances, and in the case of preparations for the production of batteries, the company is ready to abandon government subsidies worth more than $ 1 billion.

Tesla applied for a government subsidy program last year, claiming € 1.14 billion in support. The statement was withdrawn last week, and the fact was confirmed by both German officials and the company’s CEO Elon Musk. Tesla is still ready to be engaged in the production of traction batteries in the vicinity of Berlin, it just does not apply for state support now. Elon Musk generally pretended to be opposed to any kind of subsidies, especially in relation to fossil fuels.

According to The Financial Times, the reason for the withdrawal of Tesla’s application was prosaic. According to the law, a company can only apply for subsidies if it first starts producing traction batteries. Tesla already produces traction batteries in the United States, so it cannot formally count on the support of the German authorities in this matter. In addition to factories in Nevada and Fremont, factories in Shanghai and Texas should be involved in the production of batteries in Tesla’s infrastructure. In this sense, the Berlin site cannot claim to be unique.