Tesla shares rose 5.5% after Musk’s letter

Elon Musk asked employees not to pursue an increase in deliveries at the end of each quarter, because this causes an increase in costs. Investors reacted positively to the initiative

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images



Tesla shares are up 5.5% since trading began on Monday. The growth came after the publication of a letter from CEO Elon Musk to employees, in which he urged them to focus on minimizing costs, and not on the number of orders at the end of the quarter.

The electric car maker’s quotes began to rise since the opening of trading. At the high, Tesla’s share price rose 5.6% to $ 1,142.5. At 21:25 Moscow time, the price of securities is $ 1131.89 (an increase of 4.6%).

In a letter to employees, Musk said he didn’t want the company to spend a lot of money on “expedited assembly, overtime and temporary contractors just to get the cars delivered in the fourth quarter.”

“Historically, at the end of the quarter, we work like crazy to increase shipments, but then they plummet in the first weeks of the next quarter,” Musk said. “Basically, if you look at the data for the last six months, we are not selling additional vehicles, but we are spending a lot of money to accelerate deliveries in the last two weeks of each quarter.”

In recent months, while Tesla has been trying to deliver new vehicles to buyers in the US in line with the original delivery times, some customers have experienced delays.

However, Tesla sales are still up in 2021. In the first three quarters, the volume of deliveries of new cars amounted to more than 627 thousand units. Last year, the figure for twelve months was 500 thousand.