The AP is negotiating the return of Morgenstern to the Russian Federation. He was offered two options

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-29/ap_vedet_peregovory_po_povodu_vozvracheniya_morgenshterna_v_rf_emu_predlozhili_dva_varianta https://www.znak.com/2021-11-29/ap_vedet_peregovory_po_povodu_vozvracheniya_morgenshterna_v_rf_emu_predlozhili_dva_varianta 2021.11.29

Representatives of the presidential administration are in talks with the producers of rapper Alisher Morgenstern regarding his return to Russia. According to a Znak.com source in the AP, two options are being discussed with the contractor. The artist can return to Russia, continue his activities, refusing to cooperate with the authorities, but then all threats from the Investigative Committee may materialize. The second option is to return to Russia, continue to engage in music and business, but begin cooperation with the authorities on the eve of 2024.

from Morgenstern’s Instagram page

“Morgenstern is bringing nothing but destructive content to the masses now. But to be deprived of such a leader of public opinion among young people, who in a couple of years will have the right to vote, would be foolish, ”says a source in the presidential administration.

Whether these negotiations have already had any result, the source of our publication did not specify. According to him, on the part of the Presidential Administration, this issue is also dealt with by the head of the presidential department for public projects, Sergei Novikov.

A Znak.com source clarified that Morgenstern himself and his wife are now in the UAE. The fact that the rapper might be in Dubai the day before was reported by REN TV. Alisher Morgenstern’s lawyer told Znak.com that he “knows nothing” about the artist’s negotiations with the Kremlin. Zhorin did not clarify the location of the rapper. Concert director Tabriz Shahidi, who organizes Morgenstern’s concerts, explained to our publication that “he cannot answer this question unambiguously, since he does not have the right answer at the moment.” “I am sure that such negotiations [с администрацией президента] theoretically possible with any artist, with any opinion leader. And I do not see anything shameful in this, ”added Tabriz Shahidi. Morgenstern’s PR director did not respond to Znak.com’s request.

The fact that rapper Alisher Morgenstern left Russia became known on November 24. This information was published in the Oper Leaked Telegram channel. Morgenstern’s lawyer, Sergei Zhorin, in conversations with journalists then said that he could neither confirm nor deny this information. The artist’s departure from the country occurred after the head of the TFR, Alexander Bastrykin, publicly accused him of drug dealing on social networks. In addition, in November it became known that the TFR began checking the Pablo video, shot by Morgenstern, as well as all the artist’s work. The reason, as the media wrote, was the appeal of a certain citizen Novikov, who saw in the text of the song the inclination of adolescents to use drugs. As part of the investigation, the investigators must determine whether the video for the song Pablo and other (it is not yet clear which) works of rapper Alisher Morgenstern contain signs of “inducement to use drugs” of minors.

Morgenstern’s interview with Ksenia Sobchak also became the reason for a check by the Investigative Committee. During the interview, Morgenstern expressed doubts about the advisability of a wide celebration of Victory Day, and also noted that one should not live in the past, it is necessary to move on, achieving new victories, for example, in information and space technologies. As a result, Alexander Bastrykin instructed the head of the Main Investigation Department, Andrey Strizhov, to check the artist’s statement.