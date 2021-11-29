The boom in gas prices in Europe turned into a record profit for Gazprom – RBK

“It is obvious that in the fourth quarter the price of our supplies to Europe will be significantly higher, which will have a positive effect on the results of the whole year,” added a company representative.

In the third quarter, the company received 809 billion rubles. EBITDA (profit excluding interest on loans, taxes, depreciation and revaluation). For three quarters, this figure increased by 137% and exceeded 2.2 trillion rubles. Gazprom’s net profit amounted to 582 billion rubles – this number is growing for the fourth quarter in a row.

“In the third quarter, we earned 809 billion rubles. EBITDA, which is an absolute record for quarterly indicators in the entire history of Gazprom and 2.4 times more than the result of the same period last year, “commented Sadigov.

On November 23, Gazprom reported that over the nine months from the beginning of the year, it provided more than 53% of European gas imports. European countries increased their imports by 7.5% compared to the same period in 2020 amid growing demand and a decrease in their own production of natural gas.

In the fall, gas prices in Europe began to rise sharply and reached record levels. On August 30, the price is for 1 thousand cubic meters. m was $ 600, on September 15 – $ 970, and on October 6 it reached its maximum and amounted to $ 1969. A group of MEPs accused Gazprom of rising prices. According to them, the company can use the current crisis to quickly obtain permission to launch Nord Stream 2. In response, Gazprom said that the company is supplying gas in accordance with the requests of consumers and its obligations.

On November 9, Gazprom announced the start of a plan to inject gas into five European underground storage facilities on behalf of President Vladimir Putin. He instructed to increase gas volumes in Germany and Austria after the end of gas injection into Russian UGS facilities. This will make it possible to “reliably, stably and rhythmically” fulfill contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe in the autumn-winter period and “will create a favorable situation, more, in any case, a favorable situation in the European energy market as a whole,” Putin added.