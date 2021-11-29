https://ria.ru/20211129/reparatsii-1761344978.html
Germany sharply responded to demands to pay Ukraine reparations for the Second World War
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has already received reparations from Germany following the results of World War II, and the demands put forward by the ambassador to Berlin Andrei Melnyk are extremely clumsy, Bundestag deputy Stefan Koiter told Izvestia. The parliamentarian rejected the claims of the Ukrainian diplomat and recalled that Kiev, being a part of the USSR compensation from Berlin. Koiter added that Melnik, as a diplomat, acted incorrectly, making such statements through the media. The MP also spoke out against Ukraine’s admission to NATO, since Kiev intends to drag the alliance into a military conflict with Moscow. Koiter urged to preserve good relations with Russia. Earlier, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk announced the right of Kiev to compensation from Berlin for the values lost during the Second World War and the archive of Bach’s notes donated to the German side in 2001. Melnik regularly makes dubious demands and statements. in relation to Germany. Thus, in March, the diplomat entrusted Berlin with the task of “returning” Crimea to Kiev’s control, explaining this by the FRG’s “colonial past”. The ambassador also demanded that Germany help in modernizing the Ukrainian army and called Ukraine’s entry into NATO a guarantee for the country after the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
