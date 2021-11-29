The Cossack drove into the supermarket on horseback and with a saber

A resident of the Kursk region, who turned out to be a Cossack, drove into a supermarket in the village of Karl Liebknecht on horseback, waving a saber.

According to the portal “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”, the Cossack did not manage to enter the trading hall: the doors were too low. When the police arrived at the scene, the rider rode in front of the store and continued waving his sword.

The police assumed by outward signs that the man was drunk. However, he refused to be examined. Also, the man refused to dismount and began to behave aggressively.

As a result, the guards still managed to detain the man and take him to the police department. There he wrote an explanatory note in which he indicated that the horse wanted bread, and he wanted to enter the store so that the animal would choose the bread he liked.

Now the detained man born in 1978 is placed in the room for administrative detainees, where he is awaiting a court decision. And the saber confiscated from the Cossack was sent for examination, which will give an opinion whether it is a melee weapon. After that, a procedural decision can be made.

The report notes that after the arrest of the owner, the horse went home on its own.