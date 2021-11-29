The developer of processors Baikal will conduct an experiment on their assembly in Russia – RBK

Who are Baikal processors for? At the moment, Baikal Electronics has processors Baikal-T for industrial use, Baikal-M for computers and workstations, Baikal-M2 with simplified functionality and a lower price, Baikal-S for modern server platforms with support for hardware virtualization, for storage systems and for hyperconverged systems. In mid-November, Baikal Electronics won two tenders from the Ministry of Industry and Trade for the development of a processor for laptops and tablets (Baikal-L) and a processor for cloud computing in data centers (Baikal-S2) for a total of 9.44 billion rubles. The first is planned to be created on the 12 nanometer process technology by 2023, the second – on 6 nanometers by 2025. According to Evdokimov, the higher-performance model of the Baikal-L-based laptop will be comparable in performance to the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 laptop on Intel Core i7, and the younger model – to the HP ProBook 440 G7 on Intel Core i3.

What will the transfer of the assembly to Russia give

Read on RBC Pro

For several years now, the Russian authorities have been trying to transfer government agencies, state-owned companies, as well as owners of the so-called critical information infrastructure, which include communication networks and IT systems of energy, telecommunications, financial and a number of other companies, to Russian equipment and software. According to the existing requirements for recognition as domestic of certain classes of equipment (for example, a server), it must work on a Russian processor. Now they are discussing amending these rules, according to which the deadline for the transition to Russian processors can be postponed for several years, but they do not plan to completely abandon this requirement. Among large customers, for example, Russian Railways announced the purchase of almost 60 thousand PCs based on Baikal and Elbrus processors.

Evdokimov expects that assembly in Russia will be cheaper for the company than in foreign factories. However, he did not specify how much.

According to Ivan Pokrovsky, executive director of the Association of Developers and Manufacturers of Electronics (ARPE), the process of switching chips (assembling a microcircuit) and packaging microcircuits sometimes determines up to 50% of the cost of production. “In addition, this process often becomes a bottleneck when it is necessary to shorten the delivery time. Therefore, the project of cooperation between “Baikal” and GS is important both from the point of view of the economy and from the point of view of increasing the sustainability of the production chain. This is a good example for other Russian developers of microcircuits of stage-by-stage localization of production, ”Pokrovsky argues. The deputy general director for marketing of MCST (developer of Russian Elbrus processors) and general director of the consortium “Domestic microprocessors and platforms” Konstantin Trushkin agree with this. At the same time, he stressed that the risks in the supply chain can be reduced only by localizing entire stages of production, not only packaging, but the production of cases and microcircuits. With the onset of the pandemic, there is a worldwide shortage of semiconductors. He also influences domestic developers of microelectronics. “Due to the shortage, what could previously be produced in six months is now being produced in a year. As a result, those who have working capital try to immediately order large quantities, and those who do not have them wait for the goods for many months, “Trushkin said. According to Evdokimov, the delivery times for the components have significantly increased and for some key positions the logistics from the manufacturer to the OEM assembler has grown to 15 months, with a standard delivery time of three to four weeks. At the same time, he predicts that the peak of the crisis due to the shortage of semiconductors is still ahead, and companies should prepare for further price increases and an even greater shortage of all basic components.

According to Alexey Shelobkov, managing director and co-owner of KNS-Group (produces servers under the Yadro brand), the transfer of any significant stage in the production of high-tech products to the territory of Russia makes it possible to increase the country’s expertise and competence. “Prospects for cooperation, of course, depend on the conditions, it is difficult to judge here, since we do not know what kind of production is being created, for what types of products and how much it can be used by other Russian developers of the electronic component base,” Shelobkov said.