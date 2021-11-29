The embassy announced the date of the export flight from South Africa for the Russians – RBK

Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters



The export flight from South Africa for the Russians is scheduled for Friday, December 3. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Russian Consulate General in Cape Town, created due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in South Africa.

The flight will follow the Cape Town – Addis Ababa – Moscow route. “Please note that it will be carried out on a commercial basis. The cost of the ticket will be formed depending on the number of passengers, ”the message says.

As RBC was told at the Russian Embassy in South Africa, there are several hundred tourists from Russia, it is difficult to give an exact figure. “The difficulties are not connected with the restriction of entry from South Africa to Russia. The inconvenience lies in the need to purchase new air tickets and waiting for their availability, ”the diplomatic mission explained.

Russians reported problems with departure from South Africa due to new COVID strain



Earlier, Russian tourists complained that they could not fly out of South Africa due to the closure of flights with Russia after an outbreak of the South African omicron strain. Airlines began canceling flights, leaving tourists stuck in the African country.