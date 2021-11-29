The explosion occurred at the Burshtynskaya TPP in Ukraine – Incidents

KIEV, November 29. / TASS /. The seventh power unit of Burshtynskaya TPP in Ukraine was put out of action after an explosion of a gas-steam mixture, five people were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (GSChS) reported on Monday.

“On November 28, at 11:12 pm Moscow time, the rescuers received a message from the dispatcher of emergency medical aid about the explosion at the Buto TPP. According to information, a shield tube with a diameter of 60 mm was depressurized on the boiler of the seventh power unit, as a result of which a gas-vapor mixture and gases were released from the boiler furnace. “, – said in the message of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that five people were injured and hospitalized.

At present, the seventh power unit of the power plant has been shut down, and the fourth power unit has been connected instead.

Burshtyn thermal power plant is located near the city of Burshtyn at the intersection of power transmission lines connecting Ukraine with Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. Since July 1, 2002, the station has been separated from the unified energy system of Ukraine and operates as part of the “Burshtyn Island” and in parallel with the unified energy system of European countries. Part of its capacities works for the domestic market of Ukraine.

Burshtynskaya TPP is part of the private energy holding DTEK of businessman Rinat Akhmetov.