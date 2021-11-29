https://ria.ru/20211129/zakon-1761205203.html

The Federation Council spoke about the responsibility for failure to comply with the laws on QR codes

Responsibility for non-compliance with the laws on QR codes will not be introduced, the necessary norms are already in the current legislation, the chairman told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Responsibility for failure to comply with the laws on QR codes will not be introduced, the necessary norms are already in the current legislation, Andrei Klishas, ​​chairman of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation, told RIA Novosti. whether the introduction of additional norms on liability for non-compliance with these laws. On November 12, the Government of the Russian Federation submitted to the State Duma two bills, which imply the introduction of QR codes for visiting public places, as well as for travel by rail and air.

