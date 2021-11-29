https://ria.ru/20211129/vaktsina-1761341386.html
The Gamaleya Center has applied to research a vaccine for children aged six years and older
The Gamaleya Center has applied for a study of a vaccine for children from six years old – Russia news today
The Gamaleya Center has applied to research a vaccine for children aged six years and older
The Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya has submitted documents for researching a vaccine against coronavirus among children over six years old, the director of the center said … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T20: 04
2021-11-29T20: 04
2021-11-29T20: 54
spread of coronavirus
Alexander Gunzburg
coronavirus in Russia
vaccination
coronaviruses
nii them. Hamalei (National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya)
coronavirus covid-19
vaccination of Russians against covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0c/1584238790_0 0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_0a905e4f907badcb437ea451701e45a7.jpg
BARVIKHA (Moscow region), November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya has submitted documents for researching a vaccine against coronavirus among children from six years of age, said the director of the center, Alexander Gintsburg. “We have already applied for children from six to eleven this morning.” He told reporters. In addition, Gunzburg urged to make sure to include a children’s anticorbid drug in the national vaccination schedule. At the end of November, Russia allowed the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12-17 years old. It was named “Gam-COVID-Vac M”, or “Sputnik M”. As the assistant to the Minister of Health Aleksey Kuznetsov explained, the vaccination of children will be done on a voluntary basis and only with the consent of the parents or legal representatives. The head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko later clarified that Sputnik M will be put into circulation in three weeks. “Gam-COVID-Vac M “Just like Sputnik V, it consists of two components, which are introduced at an interval of 21 days,” the department said.
https://ria.ru/20211126/vaktsina-1760762065.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0c/1584238790_70-0:979:682_1920x0_80_0_0_becfc3251df01034e2e94b1e42177b0f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
alexander gintsburg, coronavirus in russia, vaccination, coronaviruses, N.I. hamalei (National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya), coronavirus covid-19, vaccination of Russians against covid-19
The Gamaleya Center has applied to research a vaccine for children aged six years and older
BARVIKHA (Moscow region), November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya has submitted documents for researching a vaccine against coronavirus among children from six years old, said the director of the center, Alexander Gintsburg.
“We have already submitted documents for the children this morning – for the ages of six to eleven years,” he told reporters.
In addition, Gunzburg urged to make sure to include a children’s anticonvulsant drug in the national immunization schedule.
“I had to persuade.” The testers told about the children’s vaccine “Sputnik M”
At the end of November, Russia allowed the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12-17 years old. It was named “Gam-COVID-Vac M”, or “Sputnik M”. As the assistant to the Minister of Health Alexei Kuznetsov explained, children will be vaccinated on a voluntary basis and only with the consent of their parents or legal representatives.
“Gam-COVID-Vac M”, like “Sputnik V”, consists of two components, which are introduced with an interval of 21 days, the department said.