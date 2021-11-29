https://ria.ru/20211129/vaktsina-1761322473.html

The Gamaleya Center has begun the adaptation of vaccines to the omicron-strain of coronavirus

The Gamaleya Center began adaptation of vaccines to the omicron strain of coronavirus – Russia news today

The Gamaleya Center has begun the adaptation of vaccines to the omicron-strain of coronavirus

Sputnik V and Sputnik Light remain effective against the new omicron strain of the coronavirus, but the Gamaleya Center has begun their adaptation, laid down by … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T18: 04

2021-11-29T18: 04

2021-11-29T19: 01

society

health – society

Russian direct investment fund

nii them. Hamalei (National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya)

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

satellite v vaccine

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/14/1576030752_0 0:3044:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_bd802cd50c7793f7c5b6b2daed0b8b88.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Sputnik V and Sputnik Light remain effective against the new omicron strain of the coronavirus, but the Gamaleya Center has begun adapting them according to the protocols. This was announced by the Russian Direct Investment Fund. According to the RDIF, it is unlikely that such a modification will be required. However, in this case, the new version of Sputnik may be ready for mass production in 45 days. ” more than three billion doses are available, “the Foundation noted. Omicron-strain SARS-CoV-2 On November 20, scientists announced the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, which contains more than forty mutations in the S-protein , a necessary pathogen for infecting cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in an immunocompromised person – probably an AIDS patient. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, and also, presumably, in France, Switzerland and Austria. All of these cases are imported. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected. The European Union and many other countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African states.

https://ria.ru/20211129/koronavirus-1761299602.html

https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760831275.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/14/1576030752_315 0:3044:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10b8806b61c2adca0bf20f0d1442e664.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, health – society, Russian direct investment fund, N.I. hamalei (National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya), coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in Russia, sputnik v vaccine, vaccination of Russians against covid-19, sputnik light vaccine, omicron-strain of coronavirus