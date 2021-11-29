The Governor of the Irkutsk Region proposed to create platforms for mining :: RBC.Crypto

Governor Igor Kobzev believes that cryptocurrency mining companies should negotiate with electricity suppliers to connect via a dedicated line. This solution should reduce the load on the electric networks of the region.

The Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev said that he was ready to allocate platforms for industrial mining of cryptocurrencies in the region (the governor’s press conference was broadcast by Vesti-Irkutsk). According to Kobzev, cryptocurrency mining companies must negotiate with electricity suppliers to connect via a dedicated line. According to the governor, this will reduce the load on electrical networks and reduce the number of blackouts in the suburbs where mining farms are installed.

“We are ready to provide miners with platforms for industrial mining. This can be done, for example, in Ust-Ilimsk. But this must be done in a civilized way, so that there are separate lines, without taking into account the networks of settlements, “said the head of the Irkutsk region.

Kobzev also recalled his initiative to equate mining with entrepreneurial activity. The official sent a letter to the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak in mid-October. Kobzev believes that it is necessary to set special electricity tariffs for miners.

In November, the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin instructed to create a working group that will discuss the issue of legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia. The speaker of the State Duma gave such an order in response to the proposal of Andrei Lugovoy, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Security and Anti-Corruption, to legalize the extraction of digital assets.

