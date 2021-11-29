The head of the EC announced the need to adapt the Pfizer vaccine to the omicron strain

Pfizer must adapt its vaccine to the new omicron coronavirus strain within 100 days if proven to be of increased risk. This was stated by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“In the contract (EU. – RT) with BioNTech – Pfizer there is an article according to which, if a new strain is qualified as dangerous, BioNTech – Pfizer (should be. – RT) is able to adapt his vaccine within 100 days “, – quoted by TASS von der Leyen.

Earlier it was reported that the UK has temporarily canceled flights with South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini since November 26 due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529.

On November 25, it became known that scientists have identified a new strain of coronavirus in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, which could potentially become the most dangerous. Later it was designated by the Greek letter “omicron”.

Kirill Masliev, Candidate of Medical Sciences, head of preventive medicine at EMC, founder of the Heroes Foundation for the support of medical workers, in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, announced the unpredictable future of the COVID-19 pandemic.