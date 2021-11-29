The head of the Grodno region reported on COVID cases in the migrant camp – RBK

In a migrant camp located on the border of Belarus and Poland, doctors identified two cases of COVID-19, said the governor of the Grodno region Vladimir Karanik in an interview with ONT TV channel.

According to him, one patient is now in hospital, doctors note a positive trend. The second migrant, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, carries it without symptoms, the head of the region continued. “We do not see any outbreak or spread of the disease,” assured Karanik.

The regional governor noted that the authorities organized a stationary coronavirus vaccination center for refugees, but they almost did not use its services. According to Karanik, this is due to the fact that a large number of refugees were aware of the epidemiological restrictions in Europe, and managed to get vaccinated before entering Belarus.

The migration crisis on the borders of Belarus and the EU countries has been going on for several months. The situation escalated on November 8, when a large and organized column of refugees approached the border with Poland across Belarusian territory. Poland closed the crossing through the “Kuznitsa” – “Bruzgi” checkpoint, next to which the migrants gathered. The refugees tried to overcome the border barriers, they threw stones at the Polish border guards, and from the Polish side they used water cannons and tear gas.