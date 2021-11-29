The Kuzbass authorities have limited the access of journalists to the surviving miners

The Kuzbass administration has banned journalists from communicating with the miners injured during the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, Novaya Gazeta reports.

According to the newspaper, most of the surviving miners are now in the Podgorbunsky Regional Clinical Emergency Hospital. Police are on duty at the entrance to the hospital.

The press service of the Kuzbass government administration told reporters that communication with the victims on Listvyazhnaya was not allowed on the recommendation of doctors.

Separately, it is noted that the funeral of the dead miners is also held in a closed mode from the press. The regional administration refuses to inform the media about the dates and places of farewell, citing the lack of consent of the miners’ families.

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Belovsky urban district of the Kemerovo region occurred on the morning of November 25. 51 people died, including five mine rescuers. As of Sunday afternoon, 76 miners were reported injured.

According to the preliminary version, the miners died due to the methane explosion and its consequences. The relatives of the victims of the accident claim that dozens of violations have been identified at the Listvyazhnaya mine in recent years, but the management of the enterprise did not eliminate them, forcing the miners to work in conditions known to be life-threatening.

On the eve of RBC, referring to the stories of the miners, reported, in particular, that the miners were repeatedly given methane sensors before lowering into the face, which showed deliberately underestimated figures for the concentration of hazardous gas. Problems with organizing a rescue operation at the mine were also reported.