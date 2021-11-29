The man named the child after the Cardano cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency fans from all over the world have expressed their loyalty to their favorite tokens in different ways. But one of them went the farthest and named a newborn son in honor of the blockchain platform and the eponymous Cryptocurrencies Cardano (ADA)…

About this Twitter user named Bruno reported On November 28, on its own page in the microblog, which caused a considerable stir. “My first son was born on November 25, 2021. His name is Cardano“, – the newly-made father signed the photo with the child.

The man also urged subscribers to share the news “if they love ADA.” Many followed his call: as of November 29, the publication received more than 200 “retweets” and over 1.7 thousand “likes”.

It is curious that after this publication, the Cardano rate rushed up. According to crypto exchanges WhiteBIT, from November 28 to November 29, the cost of one token increased by 6% and reached $ 1.6.

Among the commentators, the CEO of Input Output and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson… “Welcome to the world baby Cardano” wrote he.

However, not everyone supported the choice of such a name for the child. Among the brightest comments on the photo of a cute baby, you can find the following entries:

“This is an example of child abuse, bro”;

“Why do you hate your child?”;

“Maximum krinzh”;

“It could have been worse, like Safemoon;

“You still have time to correct this terrible mistake!”

Other commentators have noted that all babies are beautiful, no matter what their name is. The ill-wishers were also reminded that the blockchain Cardano was named after an Italian philosopher Gerolamo Cardano, considered one of the most influential mathematicians of the Renaissance.

Also, the abbreviation for ADA is a reference to the English mathematician Ada Lovelace… She is known as the first programmer in history and the creator of the description of Charles Babbage’s computing machine.

As already reported by OBOZREVATEL, Cardano turned out to be one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in November on Twitter. Microblogging users have mentioned her almost 900 thousand times.