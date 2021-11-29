https://ria.ru/20211129/protsedura-1761357322.html

The Netherlands is preparing a new procedure against Russia in the MH17 case, media reported

The Netherlands is preparing a new procedure against Russia in the MH17 case, media reported

The Netherlands is preparing a new procedure against Russia in the MH17 case, media reported

The Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia in the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the case of the crash of flight MH17, reports … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-29T22: 12

2021-11-29T22: 12

2021-11-30T00: 50

PARIS, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia at the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the case of the crash of flight MH17, the Dutch news service RTL Nieuws reports, citing anonymous sources. They called the new procedure “very promising” for the Netherlands. Moscow is said to have violated the Chicago Convention, according to which “every state must refrain from using weapons against civil aircraft” and ensure the safety of civil aviation. The issue of filing a lawsuit will be on the agenda of the new government, which is now at the stage of formation. It is the renewed Cabinet of Ministers that must make the final decision on this matter. As the spokesman for the Dutch Foreign Ministry said, the government is now considering various options for legal procedures. According to RTL Nieuws, it is possible that Australia may also join the lawsuit against Russia in ICAO: on board MH17 had 39 of its citizens. Canberra has done this in the past for other court proceedings initiated by the Netherlands. Sources said that a confidential briefing was held in the Dutch House of Representatives (the lower house of parliament) during which members were briefed on possible legal options. Some MPs supported “steps to bring Russia to justice.” At the same time, earlier the Dutch authorities began an investigation into the fact that Kiev did not close the airspace over the country’s territory. However, he was then recommended to be stopped, which drew criticism from the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, it was Kiev that violated the Chicago Convention of 1944 and ICAO rules by not closing the sky for flights of passenger aircraft. … There were 298 people on board, all of them killed. Kiev blamed the militia for the crash. They said they did not have the means to shoot down an aircraft at such a height. The Joint Investigation Group (JIT), investigating the circumstances of the tragedy under the leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Netherlands, but without the participation of Russia, has previously presented interim results. The investigation claims that Boeing was shot down from a Buk anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian army from Kursk. However, there is no evidence for this version. The Foreign Ministry called the JIT’s accusations unfounded, and the investigation biased and one-sided. Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is not allowed to investigate, in which case it will not be able to recognize its results. As noted in the Russian Ministry of Defense, all the missiles, the engine from one of which was demonstrated by the Dutch commission to investigate the crash, were disposed of after 2011. As Deputy Prosecutor General Nikolai Vinnichenko told RIA Novosti, Moscow handed over to the Netherlands not only the data of Russian radars, but also the necessary documentation. It testifies that the Buk missile system belonged to Ukraine, it was fired from the territory controlled by Kiev, but this information was ignored by the investigators. At the same time, on the first day of the court session, the prosecution admitted that it had received and is studying the data of the Russian prosecutor’s office.

