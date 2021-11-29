The number of people who consider themselves happy has grown in Russia – RBK

Photo: Elena Afonina / TASS



84% of Russians consider themselves happy, 14% – unhappy, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Center after a survey. Last year, according to VTsIOM, 81% of Russians considered themselves happy. In the fall of 2019, the number of happy people in Russia was the same: 81%.

Among the main reasons for happiness, residents of Russia named their health and the health of loved ones (29%), family (27%), children (22%), general satisfaction with life (21%) and good work (20%). The state of affairs in the country (8%), financial problems (7%), lack of stability (6%) and problems within the family (5%) prevent Russians from being happy.

Exactly half of the citizens of Russia (50%) believe that they have the same number of happy and unhappy people in their environment, and almost a third (31%) think that there are more happy people among their acquaintances. There are more unhappy people nearby, according to 13% of respondents.

VTsIOM also calculated the happiness index of Russians, which in the fall of 2021 in Russia amounted to 71 points, which exceeds the indicator of March 2021 by 17 points and is five points higher than the result of last fall. The happiness index can range from -100 to 100 points, the happier Russians feel, the higher it is. The index is calculated as the difference between all positive and negative answers to the question: “Generally speaking, are you happy or not?”