"Kill Ukraine": the parliament called the timing of the destruction of the country

The parliament announced the destruction of Ukraine in the next ten years – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

“Kill Ukraine”: the parliament called the timing of the destruction of the country

Verkhovna Rada deputy Vadim Rabinovich warned Ukraine about the threat of extinction due to the catastrophic rate of population decline. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29

2021-11-29T18: 21

2021-11-29T19: 35

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Verkhovna Rada deputy Vadim Rabinovich warned Ukraine about the threat of extinction due to the catastrophic rate of population decline. He mentioned the recently published UN data on the demographic situation in the country, according to which about 30 percent of Ukrainians do not live to age 65. “The horror is that more than half of these people could have been saved and prevented from death, but the right to treatment in Ukraine was destroyed. The population of Ukraine has decreased to 35 million people. Thus, we will destroy Ukraine in the next ten years, “Rabinovich said at a meeting of the parliamentary conciliation council. He pointed out that about three million citizens work abroad and in the near future the number of migrants will only grow. “In the first half of 2021 alone, the population of Ukraine decreased by 205 thousand people. If such rates continue, in ten years Ukraine will not exist at all,” the parliamentarian continued. Rabinovich added that this year the birth rate has reached a historic low. they said that by 2050 the number of Ukrainians could decrease to 35 million. Among the reasons, the authors of the report named low fertility, high mortality and increased migration. To stop the extinction of the country, Kiev must create a stable political and financial system and thereby provide social protection for people, according to the world organization. The last official census in Ukraine took place in 2001. As a result, the total population was 48.2 million. According to some estimates, at the beginning of September this year, 41.3 million lived in the country, according to others – 33-37 million.

Ukraine

2021

news

ru-RU

