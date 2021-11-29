https://ria.ru/20211129/narusheniya-1761200047.html

The Prosecutor General’s Office revealed 449 violations at the mines of Kuzbass

The Prosecutor General's Office revealed 449 violations at the mines of Kuzbass – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

The Prosecutor General’s Office revealed 449 violations at the mines of Kuzbass

Prosecutors after the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine revealed 449 violations of the legislation on industrial and fire safety and labor in the mines of Kuzbass, … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. After the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine, prosecutors revealed 449 violations of industrial and fire safety and labor legislation at the Kuzbass mines, 180 cases of administrative offenses were initiated, the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Russia reports. Labor, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Rostekhnadzor, the state fire supervision, executive authorities visited 31 mines in the Kemerovo region. During the inspections, it turned out that the positioning systems of miners and transport were not modernized at the mines, there is a shortage of workers at the sites, the system for delivering people to the sites does not function. Violations in the field of labor protection were also identified: lack of safety instructions, assessment of working conditions, failure to provide personal protective equipment and overalls, violation of the work and rest regime, etc. In the field of fire safety, no equipment for escape routes has been installed, there is a discrepancy in evacuation plans, wiring faults and others. In the morning of November 25 at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, there was smoke, 285 people were underground. Most of the miners were removed, rescuers went for the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the high concentration of methane. According to preliminary information, the explosion was the cause of the emergency. 51 people died. In the case of the accident, the director of the mine, Sergei Makhrakov, his first deputy, Andrei Molostvov, and the head of the section, Sergei Gerasimenok, were detained, who, according to the investigation, violated the industrial safety requirements of production facilities. In addition, the court arrested for three months the chief state inspector of the Belovsky territorial department of the Siberian department of Rostekhnadzor Sergei Vinokurov and his colleague Vyacheslav Semykin.

