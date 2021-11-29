https://ria.ru/20211129/rubl-1761200960.html

The ruble rose sharply to the dollar and the euro

The ruble rose sharply to the dollar and the euro – Russia news today

The ruble rose sharply to the dollar and the euro

The ruble at the beginning of trading on Monday is growing noticeably against the dollar and the euro following the rising oil prices, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T07: 24

2021-11-29T07: 24

2021-11-29T07: 44

situation with exchange rates and oil prices

economy

brent

Moscow Exchange

oil prices

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/0d/1745699464_0:271:3078:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_2bbcc7a36b291047527bef164ae5f003.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The ruble at the beginning of trading on Monday is growing noticeably against the dollar and the euro following the rising oil prices, it follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. to 84.47 rubles. January futures for Brent crude oil is growing by 4.27% – up to 74.65 dollars per barrel. On Friday, oil prices plummeted 11-13%, to their lowest level since September, amid the risks of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from South Africa, dubbed the omicron. It has been classified as “of concern” by the World Health Organization. A number of countries have introduced restrictions on entry from states where the new strain is spreading, against the background of which the official euro-ruble exchange rate set by the Central Bank for the weekend and Monday rose by 1.2733 rubles on Friday to 84.9526 rubles, and the dollar exchange rate by 98 , 69 kopecks, up to 75.5873 rubles.

https://ria.ru/20211126/neft-1760973376.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/0d/1745699464_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd5dac9c499b8100c34ffba05a7c0895.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, brent, moscow exchange, oil prices