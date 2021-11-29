    The ruble rose sharply to the dollar and the euro

    By
    Cornelius Chandler
    -
    0
    22

    https://ria.ru/20211129/rubl-1761200960.html

    The ruble rose sharply to the dollar and the euro

    The ruble rose sharply to the dollar and the euro – Russia news today

    The ruble rose sharply to the dollar and the euro

    The ruble at the beginning of trading on Monday is growing noticeably against the dollar and the euro following the rising oil prices, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

    2021-11-29T07: 24

    2021-11-29T07: 24

    2021-11-29T07: 44

    situation with exchange rates and oil prices

    economy

    brent

    Moscow Exchange

    oil prices

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/0d/1745699464_0:271:3078:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_2bbcc7a36b291047527bef164ae5f003.jpg

    MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The ruble at the beginning of trading on Monday is growing noticeably against the dollar and the euro following the rising oil prices, it follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. to 84.47 rubles. January futures for Brent crude oil is growing by 4.27% – up to 74.65 dollars per barrel. On Friday, oil prices plummeted 11-13%, to their lowest level since September, amid the risks of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from South Africa, dubbed the omicron. It has been classified as “of concern” by the World Health Organization. A number of countries have introduced restrictions on entry from states where the new strain is spreading, against the background of which the official euro-ruble exchange rate set by the Central Bank for the weekend and Monday rose by 1.2733 rubles on Friday to 84.9526 rubles, and the dollar exchange rate by 98 , 69 kopecks, up to 75.5873 rubles.

    https://ria.ru/20211126/neft-1760973376.html

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    2021

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    news

    ru-RU

    https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/0d/1745699464_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd5dac9c499b8100c34ffba05a7c0895.jpg

    economy, brent, moscow exchange, oil prices

    07:24 11/29/2021 (updated: 07:44 11/29/2021)

    The ruble rose sharply to the dollar and the euro

    Source link

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here