The Russian authorities are preparing an attack on anti-axers. For which they can be prosecuted – News

Incitement to hatred

In some cases, activists can be prosecuted under 20.3.1 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (“Incitement to hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”). Those who compare the electronic certificate system with the practices of Nazism face punishment under this article.

Managing partner of the law firm “Beliansky and Partners” Andrey Beliansky is preparing a statement in which he asks to evaluate the actions of the organizers and participants of the actions against the introduction of QR codes in the Sverdlovsk region.

“The statement is being prepared. The prosecutor’s office will have to conduct an inspection and, possibly, initiate administrative proceedings and subsequently go to court, ”the lawyer told 66.RU.

The lawyer and his clients are outraged that the protesters compared themselves to concentration camp prisoners, and one of them used the yellow star that the Nazis branded Jews with. Andrei Beliansky believes that in this case we can talk about humiliation of human dignity on the basis of nationality and origin.

Article 20.3.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation provides for punishment in the form of a fine for citizens from 10 thousand to 20 thousand rubles, or compulsory work for up to 100 hours, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

Extremism

On November 26, members of the Sverdlovsk Region Association of Nurses and the Council of Veterans of the Ural Volunteer Tank Corps complained to the prosecutor’s office of the Sverdlovsk Region about the participants in the picket against QR codes, which took place on November 13. The actions of the picketers are asked to check for extremism due to the fact that they used in the posters a comparison of electronic certificates with Nazi concentration camps.

“The use of these attributes and comparison with actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus inevitably degrades a person’s dignity on the basis of nationality and origin,” the official text of the complaint says.

Under article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Incitement to hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”), the guilty face a fine from 300 thousand to 600 thousand rubles or in the amount of the convict’s salary or other income for a period of two to three years, or forced labor – from one to four years, with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years. The most severe punishment here is imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

On November 3, the head of Roszdravnadzor of the Russian Federation, Alla Samoilova, instructed the heads of territorial bodies to look for opponents of vaccination (especially health workers). For three weeks, the regional offices of the department transmitted information on 37 such people. Responsibility for them is provided for by Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Dissemination of knowingly false information about life-threatening circumstances

Article 207.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances posing a threat to the life and safety of citizens”) provides for a punishment of up to 700 thousand rubles up to a restriction of freedom for up to three years.

Dissemination of knowingly false information, entailing grave consequences

207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public dissemination of knowingly false socially significant information that entailed grave consequences”) faces a fine of 700 thousand rubles, correctional or forced labor, or imprisonment up to three years.

If, in the event of receiving false information, a person died, then the guilty person faces a fine of one million to two million rubles or up to five years in prison. Proving guilt, according to lawyers, will have to be done with the help of linguistic expertise.

Articles 207.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation are fresh novelties introduced to the Criminal Code after the surge of fakes about COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Eight people have already been convicted under these articles. The loudest case is a fake about helicopters from which coronavirus is sprayed. For him, a resident of Buinaksk paid a fine of 10 thousand rubles.

Lawyer Yulia Fedotova, in a conversation with a 66.RU correspondent, called these articles (207.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) “extremely harmful”:

“I am not a supporter of the position of opponents of vaccination, but I believe that it is impossible to limit their unconditional right to express their opinion on this matter. Under these articles, it is not clear how to distinguish deliberately false information simply from the opinion of people. I understand when it comes to knowingly false information about an act of terrorism. There are clear consequences from such a message. And what are the consequences of when avtivaxers say they are against vaccinations? “

The lawyer does not deny that the authorities may move to a more harsh suppression of anti-Axis protests, and the courts, in their decisions on punishment in such cases, will begin to sentence to real restraint of freedom.

“There is a norm and it will be used. It’s like insulting the feelings of believers, ”added Fedotova.

