The Russians in South Africa spoke about the Omicron coronavirus strain

– I want to immediately draw your attention to the facts: in Europe, the same mutation of the coronavirus was discovered in people who had never been to South Africa and did not contact those who returned from the Republic of South Africa, says Russian Gleb Mikryukov, who is now working in South Africa in the field of tourism. – Accordingly, it is too early to judge the original place of the emergence of the new Omicron strain.

Gleb draws attention to the testimony of the head of the South African Medical Association, Angelica Kutze. According to a practicing physician based in Pretoria, those who picked up the Omicron – and they are mostly young people – experienced extreme fatigue and depression, as well as headaches.

None of her patients lost their sense of smell, and none of them had a change in their sense of taste. Those infected with Omicron did not have a drop in the level of oxygen in the blood. None of them were hospitalized and did not require hospital care or oxygen. At the same time, the South African doctor expressed fears that in older people, the infection caused by the new strain may be much more severe.

– What do we know? All those infected had symptoms uncharacteristic of coronavirus. The situation looks like Omicron is no more dangerous than Delta, – says Gleb Mikryukov. – But again, I personally did not meet with him, so I will not venture to judge. In any case, we must wait for the results of scientific research on a new modification of the coronavirus.

– It is reported that it is now almost impossible to fly from many African countries. The same Johannesburg airport looks like a buzzing beehive, foreigners are trying to leave the continent as quickly as possible …

– I can’t say anything about Johannesburg, but everything is pretty calm in Cape Town, everyone is warned about the cancellation of flights by mail, so there are no crowds of people “trying to get home” at the airport itself. Although, I agree, there are many for whom this situation was a big surprise. But there is no panic among the local population. This is not the first time we are faced with the closure and opening of borders, with different levels of lockdowns. The rules are changing: different curfew times, rules for buying and selling alcohol and many other points, but in general, no one panics.

– What can you say about the level of vaccination in the country?

– According to my data, about 25% of the population was vaccinated against coronavirus. In Cape Town, the center of the Western Cape, where I am, the situation has always been much better than in the rest of South Africa. People take the situation with full responsibility and seriousness, even on the streets, many wear masks, and in shopping centers you will not find anyone without protective equipment. Everything is strictly controlled, but people themselves do not seek to break the rules. At the entrance to any store, to any institution, everyone must use sanitizers. And when they visit cafes or restaurants, they also leave their data just in case.

Anyone can get vaccinated at the nearest pharmacy, you just need to fill out a specific form in advance. Mostly Pfizer is in use here, but there are other vaccines as well.

– You yourself were vaccinated?

– Yes, I got vaccinated about five months ago. I flew to Moscow for a short time for personal reasons and at the same time got vaccinated.

– Do many Russians live in South Africa?

– We have a fairly large community in South Africa. In Cape Town alone, I believe, there will be about three thousand of our compatriots.

– Yesterday everyone was waiting for the speech of South African President Cyril Ramaphos – what did he say?

– Speech results: no new restrictions, everything remains the same. No panic. 81% of new cases of Omicron infection occur in Johannesburg, 5% in Cape Town.

– What can you say about the level of medicine in South Africa?

– With medicine, it seems to me, everything is not bad here. At least about any disasters and hospitals overcrowded with covid patients have not been heard. Separate sections, separate buildings in hospitals were given for them. Patients, as elsewhere, are strictly divided …

Another compatriot of ours, Ivan, who lives in South Africa, says that the restrictions are still light: a curfew, mandatory wearing of a mask and an appeal “not to gather more than a thousand.”

Meanwhile, Yana Fourier, a resident of South Africa, who is learning Russian, talks about heated debates on social networks. One of the users, for example, expressed outrage at the headlines in the world media that report: “A new variant of COVID-19 has appeared in South Africa”, as if the strain had mutated, began in South Africa and is now rapidly spreading around the world. While a new variant of the coronavirus has been found in New Zealand, England, Brazil, France, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and elsewhere.

The author of the post recalls that South Africa has one of the most sophisticated and advanced infectious disease control infrastructures on the planet. Some of the world’s leading epidemiologists are based in South Africa. They have vast experience as they have had to fight tuberculosis, AIDS and other diseases that are ravaging this continent. And it is not surprising that the local medical system was the first in the world to identify a new mutation of the coronavirus.

Yana Fourier points out that many different cultures are intertwined in South Africa:

– “White” people are more Western (or even close to Russia), while blacks adhere to the traditional way. For example, many of them do not want to donate organs because they believe that their ancestors will not accept them into the afterlife if they do not have all their body parts. Most blacks still believe in witch doctors and use alternative medicine.

Yana says some people still refuse to get vaccinated because they believe the government is trying to control them in this way.

– Although almost everyone in the country has lost either a relative or an acquaintance due to the coronavirus. As a teacher, I’ve noticed that black children and their parents often don’t take COVID-19 seriously. Since they make up the majority of South Africans, this affects the statistics.

But in the areas where I travel (and where most tourists go), most are vaccinated. True, some believe that since they received the vaccine, they no longer need to fear the coronavirus as they used to. The situation is aggravated by the fact that many do not trust the government very much. The President, who delivered the address, stated that nothing has changed, we are still at the first level, called for the vaccine, and also warned the world that “closing the doors to South Africa will not stop the spread of the Omicron strain around the world.”

According to Yana, South Africans are tired of the coronavirus, many now have the attitude “well, I no longer live in fear,” although a significant part of them have lost their jobs. As for the tourism industry, it is very strict with the rules.

Albert, who has been developing business in South Africa for six years, says that about a hundred Russians are now unable to get out of the country to get on connecting flights. They are canceled one by one. Upon arrival at their homeland, they all have to undergo compulsory testing.