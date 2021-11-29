The Russians reported problems with departure from South Africa due to a new strain of COVID – RBK

“We decided that we would sound the alarm if we didn’t fly away on December 1,” the tourist summed up.

Read on RBC Pro

Tourist Yulia told RBC that she still has a ticket for December 14 from Emirates airline on the Cape Town – Dubai – Russia route. The carrier, she said, announced that transit flights from South Africa would not be operated, but the ticket has not yet been canceled.

“Other countries offer export flights. Russia only said to look for tickets. But through what, no one knows – countries are not allowed from South Africa. I would like to believe that they will leave the possibility of transit for Russian citizens, ”the tourist said, noting that she had not yet contacted the Russian embassy.

South African doctor calls symptoms of omicron strain COVID-19



In a conversation with RBC, a tourist from Moscow, Elizaveta, said that she and her husband had purchased a return ticket for a Turkish Airlines flight for December 8 from Cape Town, until it was canceled. “We guess it’s a matter of time,” she suggested.

“My spouse and I do not experience any inconveniences and restrictions, except for the problem of returning home. We did not contact the embassy, ​​as today they have a day off, we plan to go tomorrow, “the tourist added.

Israel counterintelligence will track the geolocation of persons with the “omicron”



British scientists spoke about the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 in southern African countries on November 24. Imperial College virologist Tom Peacock said the new variant of the coronavirus has 32 mutations that could possibly allow it to spread better among humans and withstand existing COVID-19 vaccines. The researchers also noted that the large number of mutations can also cause the virus to become unstable and limit its ability to spread.

The Russian Embassy in South Africa organized a Telegram chat to inform Russian citizens in the country about the development of the situation. At the time of this writing, there are 383 people in it.