The second country interrupted flights due to a new strain of COVID-19 – RBK

They also noted that during this two-week period, the situation with the spread of coronavirus will be monitored on a regular basis to make a further decision on the extension or lifting of the ban on international passenger flights.







According to the Moroccan Ministry of Health, more than 949 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, more than 14 thousand people have died. More than 22 million citizens have completed the full course of vaccination.

On November 24, British scientists announced a new strain of coronavirus, which could potentially be more dangerous than the delta strain, as it has a greater number of mutations. They speculated that the strain originated in Botswana. According to them, cases of infection with the new strain were recorded, in particular, in South Africa and Hong Kong (found on a tourist who returned from South Africa). Later, South African Health Minister Joe Faala officially confirmed the identification of a new variant of the coronavirus. Then cases of infection with this strain were detected in Botswana, Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and other countries. Mostly these were imported cases. Rospotrebnadzor announced the absence of the omicron strain in Russia.

A new strain of coronavirus, identified in southern Africa, was named omicron (the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet), bypassing the 13th (nu) and 14th (xi) letters, as the World Health Organization (WHO) wanted to avoid inconvenience for native speakers of English and Chinese – “nu” is consonant with the word new in English, and “xi” – with the surname common in China, which is also the head of the PRC – Xi Jinping.

The first country in the world that decided to close the entry to the country for foreigners for two weeks was Israel. However, stricter testing and self-isolation rules will apply for Israelis returning to their homeland. Due to the spread of the omicron strain, the Hong Kong authorities have tightened quarantine for arrivals from eight African countries, and Kuwait has decided to suspend flights from nine African countries.