The secret of losing weight Hollywood star Salma Hayek is revealed

Hollywood actress, the first ever nominated for “Oscar” Mexican and world-renowned beauty Salma Hayek spoke about the difficulties she faced in the fight against excess weight. For the filming of the film “Gucci House”, which will be released this fall, the artist had to gain weight, and this task was easy to cope with. But, when the work on the painting was completed, a difficult task arose, as it turned out, to lose weight. The wasp waist did not want to return to the star.

The actress worked very hard and tried to take care of her health at the same time. Hayek adhered to a special diets, actively trained, but she considers the main secret of her success to be one “magic tool” – meditation.

According to celebrities, it is this activity that helps to overcome stress. Salma Hayek knows firsthand about the burden of public opinion and sometimes gets tired of her “duty” to justify her reputation as a Hollywood beauty.

“My body got so much pressure and condemnation! I don’t think I’m still hot, but for my age and lifestyle, I’m really pretty good. And I believe that this is the result of meditation practice “, – said the 54-year-old artist in an interview with Eonline.com.

Hayek says she has been meditating for over 20 years, which helps her stay calm. In addition, the classes give “an amazing feeling of weightlessness” and spiritual harmony.

