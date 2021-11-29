The stars who are raising twin children – photo

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

The famous tennis player and famous singer have always surrounded their personal life with a veil of secrecy. Therefore, Anna’s pregnancies were classified as “top secret.” However, the birth of twins in 2017 made the couple so happy that they could not hide the photo of Nicholas and Lucy. Enrique admitted that the children turned his life upside down in a good way and made his life joyful and bright. Looking at the video of a happy dad, there is no doubt about it.

Julia Roberts

Despite the fact that Julia Roberts is predisposed to having twins – twins in her family are found in several generations, she herself turned to the IVF method. Immediately after her wedding to cinematographer Danny Moder in 2002, the actress made attempts to get pregnant, which were unsuccessful. Recently, Hazel Patricia and Finneas Walter celebrated their 17th birthday, and like all mothers, Julia was moved by this veil. According to the star, children and family are great happiness, and the opportunity to cook and take care of them is a luxury and a privilege.

Jennifer Lopez

The pop diva never hid that the twins Max and Emma, ​​who appeared in a marriage with Mark Anthony, are a real gift of fate. The star mom loves to share the cute content of the twins who celebrated their 13th birthday this year. Children followed in the footsteps of famous parents and are seriously interested in music. Last year, Emma even performed with Jennifer on the big stage at the Super Bowl.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Today, the actors scandal about their children, but once their birth was a great happiness for a couple. The babies were born as a result of IVF, so the fact of the birth of twins was not a surprise. Loving spouses arranged paired childbirth and could not get enough of the replenishment in their rather big family. The twins Knox and Vivienne earned their first money immediately after birth – the famous couple sold the right to publish their photos for $ 14 million, which went to the restoration of families affected by hurricane Katrina. Today, the 13th birthday, the twins happily follow the stellar mom at the premieres and are probably not averse to following in the footsteps of their parents.

Angelina Jolie with children (photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker

The twin daughters Marion Loretta Eluell and Tabitha Hodge, who turned 12 this year, were borne by a surrogate mother for Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband. But this did not in any way affect her relationship with the children. According to Sarah, it is a special pleasure to educate them. Different in character, they surprise the star mom with their antics and inspire every day. “They are physically, intellectually, spiritually and in many other respects completely different,” the actress admires. On her blog, she rarely shows children, but still happy shots slip by.