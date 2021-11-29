https://ria.ru/20211129/diplomaty-1761359614.html
The State Department said that the United States will not expel Russian diplomats
2021-11-29T22: 34
2021-11-29T22: 34
2021-11-29T22: 47
USA
U.S. Department of State
in the world
Anatoly Antonov
Russia
WASHINGTON, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian diplomats are not expelled from the United States, Russia will be able to replenish the number of those diplomats who will need to leave the country, State Department spokesman Jalina Porter said at a briefing. State Department, will have to leave the United States on January 30, 2022. “What is happening is not expulsion. The Russian authorities, of course, have informed, and they can replace those leaving by finding other members of the diplomatic corps for these places. These new procedures are not punitive measures. “- said Porter. According to her, Russia is giving American diplomats a three-year initial stay. “The US also informed Russia about a year ago that (its) diplomats will be subject to the same rules,” Porter said. This would promote greater parity in relations between the two countries, she said. Porter added that the US continues to discuss the issue of diplomatic tenure with Russia. “This creates more parity in our diplomatic missions as both (countries) rotate staff at a certain frequency. We will continue to discuss this with Russia,” Porter said.
USA
Russia
