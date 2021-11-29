The State Duma decided to postpone the introduction of QR codes. The timing

QR codes laws to be adopted after New Year

Photo: Razmik Zakaryan © URA.RU

Laws on QR codes will be adopted after the New Year. This was announced by a source in the leadership of the State Duma. According to him, the initiative will be approved by February 1.

“The first reading will pass, after that they will appoint the dispatch of the initiative to other subjects of the legislative initiative to collect amendments, it will take a month, and after that the second reading will take place – in January,” the interlocutor told Vedomosti. He explained that the pause between the second and third readings, when only legal and technical amendments can be made to the bills, will be less than a month, therefore, according to him, the laws will be adopted by February 1.

Earlier, the government of the Russian Federation submitted for consideration to the lower house of the Russian parliament a bill on the widespread introduction of QR codes. They will be used in transport, cultural institutions and non-food stores. The Cabinet of Ministers said that this is an emergency measure against the background of the difficult situation with the coronavirus. Later, the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that the bill on QR codes would be sent for consideration in the region, the Public Chamber, the Federation Council and the Accounts Chamber, RT reports. It also became known that the State Duma intends to consider initiatives on the widespread introduction of QR codes in Russia on December 16 at a plenary session.