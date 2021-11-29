https://ria.ru/20211129/kod-1761287787.html

The State Duma proposed a new name for the QR code

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Sergei Leonov suggested replacing the word “QR code” with “immune passport”. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Sergei Leonov suggested replacing the word “QR code” with “immune passport.” In his opinion, this name most accurately conveys the meaning of the bills on digital certificates for COVID-19 patients and vaccinated, and will also help reduce public irritation Earlier, RBC, citing sources, reported that the Kremlin and the government are discussing the possibility of renaming documents with QR codes in order to minimize the use of this concept in public space, since, according to the material, it causes a negative reaction from many citizens. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov denied this information. “I propose that it be an” immune passport “as a name. The point is that we finally have a concept – not just a vaccinated person, but a person who has immunity. in two ways – either after an illness or after vaccination … It seems to me that the term “QR code” should be replaced in the draft law with “immune passport.” But the immune passport should be implemented using the QR code system, as a digital platform … Immune passport, respectively, is provided to a person in the form of a QR code, “Leonov explained to RIA Novosti. He noted that initially there was not a word about QR codes in the names of the draft laws themselves.” But the fact is that the government itself called them draft laws on QR codes It turned out that technology was at the forefront, and not understanding of how all this would work, “the parliamentarian added. Nevertheless, the main thing, Leonov stressed, is not the name. It is necessary to make sure that the new norms “conveniently” work in practice and exclude cases when citizens who have the right to receive an “immune passport” cannot get it for one reason or another, he said. “Either because of a failure in the system, or because of the technology of issuing these QR codes, you have not officially been ill or you have received a foreign vaccine – you will not get it. Millions of people do not get into this system for completely subjective reasons,” the deputy said. According to him, he will raise this issue in the Duma if the government or Rospotrebnadzor do nothing here. In November, the government submitted two bills to the lower house of parliament on the mandatory use of QR codes in public places and in transport. The first assumes that citizens will be able to attend public events, cultural institutions, catering and retail facilities with the presentation of either a digital certificate of vaccination against coronavirus, or a document confirming the transferred infection, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination. According to the second initiative, QR codes are being introduced in rail and air transport for intercity and international transport. At the same time, until February 1, it will be possible to show a negative PCR test, then only those who have contraindications for vaccination will have such an opportunity.

2021

