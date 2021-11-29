The state prosecution asked for 4 years in prison for excommunicated from the Church of Sergius – RBK

The defrocked former schema-abbot Sergius was accused of several crimes: inducement to commit suicide, violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion, as well as arbitrariness

Portrait of Schedule Sergius (Nikolay Romanov)

(Photo: Donat Sorokin / TASS)



Prosecutors asked the court to sentence the former schema-monk Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) to four years in prison, TASS reports, citing the press service of the Izmailovsky court in Moscow.

“The state prosecutor in his debate on the criminal case against Nikolai Vasilyevich Romanov asked to find the defendant guilty under Part 1 of Art. 330, part 3 of Art. 148, p.p. “C”, “d” part 3 of Art. 110.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and to impose the final punishment in the form of four years of imprisonment in a general regime correctional colony, ”the court said.

Shiigumen Sergiy did not admit his guilt. He is accused of unlawfully obstructing the conduct of religious rites and the inventory of real estate objects on the territory of the monastery, despite being excommunicated from the church. In addition, he allegedly “publicly called at least ten nuns living in the monastery to commit suicide,” and also published videos on the Internet calling for suicide under the guise of the religious ideology of Christianity.

During the epidemic and the introduction of the self-isolation regime, the hegumen repeatedly called the coronavirus pandemic a myth and called for disobedience to the church leadership and secular authorities, which temporarily banned attendance at services. After that, the Center for Countering Extremism of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Sverdlovsk Region organized an inspection. The inspectors found signs of incitement to hatred in the clergyman’s speech.