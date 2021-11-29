The tragedy in the English Channel aggravated the confrontation between Paris and London – RBK

Another issue causing disagreement between the two countries is fishing licensing. Despite the fact that fishing does not play a significant role for their economies (in the UK, the industry’s share in GDP is 0.06%, in France – 0.1%), this dispute is extremely important, as it can set a precedent for the further settlement of trade issues between UK and EU. Fishing is governed by a post-Brexit trade agreement, but its provisions leave wide scope for interpretation. French fishermen are allowed to continue fishing in the Channel Islands (including Guernsey and Jersey) if they can prove they have fished there before. However, the agreement does not specify what evidence must be provided. London requires GPS data, which small fishing vessels cannot provide because they are simply not equipped with the appropriate equipment. Because of this, they are unable to obtain a license to continue fishing, and as a result, Paris accuses London of not complying with the Brexit agreements. At the same time, according to Politico, the dispute is over a small number of licenses – about 55 courts await them. At the same time, the fishermen themselves are inclined to aggravate the situation: on November 26, several fishing vessels blocked the English Channel, protesting against the position of Great Britain.

As Politico writes, the victory in the dispute is important for Paris, because the team of President Macron fears that otherwise a dangerous precedent will be set. French Prime Minister Jean Casteks sent a letter to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which he called on to “punish” Britain and show her that leaving the European Union means the corresponding consequences. Macron also announced his readiness to take other measures, in particular, to strengthen control over truckers from the UK, if the situation with the issuance of licenses to fishermen is not resolved. This approach was heavily criticized in London.

What is behind the disputes between the two countries

The New York Times notes that for Macron, the discord with Great Britain is important in the domestic political context – in April 2022, the country will hold presidential elections, and he needs to prove to Eurosceptics that leaving the European Union is not profitable. The rising star of right-wing populists, Eric Zemmour, who can bypass Marine Le Pen in the elections, has repeatedly spoken in support of France’s exit from the EU, and it is this idea that Macron needs to neutralize in the eyes of voters.

Johnson, on the other hand, needs to prove the opposite. As the Financial Times writes, more and more Britons consider the Brexit decision to be wrong, and an increase in the degree of confrontation with France, which would force Paris to take certain anti-British measures, would help Johnson disguise the shortcomings of the deal to leave the EU, in particular, it would allow him to blame it on the French. problems with the supply of goods and higher prices that are expected in the winter. Also, the confrontation with Paris could help Johnson painlessly carry out the controversial amendments to the trade agreement with Northern Ireland unilaterally.

Sylvie Brennan, former French ambassador to Russia and then to Britain, told The New York Times that Johnson is trying to make France a scapegoat for the problems the country is facing; she cited as an example the situation with a shortage of fuel at gas stations due to a shortage of truckers. “We would like them to stay (in the EU). They made their choice, and we respect it. But now they cannot enjoy the benefits and complete freedom, ”she said. Brennan also recalled that another irritant in France’s relations with the UK was the creation of the AUKUS defense alliance (UK, USA and Australia), which left France without a contract to build nuclear submarines for Australia. According to her, Macron was hurt and now seeks to prove that France is stronger in the EU than the UK, which is acting alone.

In turn, the former British Ambassador to France Peter Westmakott notes that Britain’s exit from the EU was a big blow to France, which, like Germany, was one of the “big three” countries responsible for EU policy, and thus violated the existing in uniting the balance of power, forcing Paris to compete with Berlin for leadership. At the same time, the diplomat notes, the level of personal trust between Macron and Johnson is extremely low, and one should expect an improvement in relations no sooner than either of them leaves the post.