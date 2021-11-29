The trick is done by professionals: Megan Fox’s new image wants to be examined, but not repeated

Remember how stylists predicted that everyone is about to get tired of oversized hoodies and take out ultra-sexy tops and stilettos from the closet? It seems that these prophecies are starting to come true. Anyway, for Megan Fox. Having hardly accustomed fans to her new “zoomer” style, the star of “Transformers” began to slowly revive the role of a sexy beauty provocateur.

Megan Fox

How Megan Fox regained her popularity and the title of style icon

No sooner had we come to our senses after Megan and Machine Gun Kelly’s pair appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, when the actress again scored 10 out of 10 in the “fashion provocation” discipline. And this time, even the red carpet was not needed – the paparazzi filmed Megan at the exit of a Los Angeles photo studio in an image that leaves a minimum of space for imagination. We can pretend that we are not at all surprised by the courage of the actress and her stylist, and speculate about the length of the jacket or the style of Megan’s joggers, but we will not: neither a jacket, nor jeans, nor sandals, nor even a completely transparent top are soloing in this ensemble. All the chic is in their strange combination, which you want to look at (but not repeat!).

For those who missed the previous series of Megan Fox’s “fashion evolution”, we remind you that the actress owes her new style to Maeve Riley, the stylists of Hailey Bieber, Janelle Monet and Cara Santana.